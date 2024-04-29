The head coach of Barcelona has stated the team's goal for the end of the season

Barcelona's head coach, Xavi Hernandez, has revealed the team's goal for the remaining matches of this season.

During the pre-match press conference, he stated that their objective is to finish second in La Liga and qualify for the Spanish Super Cup.

"To achieve this, we need to defeat Valencia, securing the minimum target of qualifying for the Champions League after yesterday's defeat to Atletico," Xavi declared.

In January, Barcelona head coach Xavi announced his intention to leave the team at the end of the season. But, soon, there were reports that the specialist changed his decision and will continue to work with the Blaugrana from now on. Now these rumours have official confirmation

On Thursday, April 25th, during a joint press conference, Barcelona's director announced that Xavi is indeed staying at the club and will continue his work.

Xavi has been with Barcelona since November 2021 and his contract with the blaugrana runs until the end of 2025. As we understand, the specialist will at least fully work out his labour agreement with the Catalan club.

Under Xavi's leadership, Barcelona became champions and winners of the Spanish Cup. In the current La Liga campaign, the Blues are far from the title, trailing Real Madrid by 11 points with six rounds to go.