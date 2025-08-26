The Hammers strike the anvil! Soungoutou Magassa on the verge of joining West Ham

West Ham’s midfield is set for an exciting boost.

Details: According to renowned insider Sacha Tavolieri, 21-year-old Monaco defensive midfielder Soungoutou Magassa is on the brink of a move to English side West Ham.

It is reported that an agreement was reached as early as last week. Now, with all the details ironed out, the player is preparing to sign a contract running until 2030. Monaco will receive around €20 million for their prodigy.

Once Magassa completes his medical, the transfer will be officially announced.

Soungoutou Magassa is a Monaco academy graduate, and this move marks the first major transfer of his career. Last season, Soungoutou featured in 31 matches for the Monegasques, recording one goal and one assist. Transfermarkt values the player at €12 million.

