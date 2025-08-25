RU RU ES ES FR FR
West Ham refused to sell their star player to rivals

Moreover, to a well-known coach.
West Ham have had a rough start to the new season, suffering two defeats with an aggregate score of 1-8. This has put the team under pressure, yet some key players continue to attract interest from their competitors.

Details: Everton, managed by former Hammers boss David Moyes, have set their sights on midfielder Tomas Soucek. However, according to The Guardian, West Ham have rejected the offer for the 30-year-old Czech international.

It is believed that losing him amid such a poor start would only worsen the club’s situation: this summer alone, West Ham already lost Michail Antonio, Vladimir Coufal, and Aaron Cresswell. That’s why Graham Potter cannot afford to let another leader go, especially considering the club already looks like a relegation contender after just two rounds.

Recall: Last season, Soucek scored nine goals and provided one assist in 38 matches across all competitions.

