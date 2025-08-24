RU RU ES ES FR FR
Stellenbosch vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Stellenbosch
26 aug 2025, 13:30
Marumo Gallants
On August 26, 2025, as part of Matchday 4 of the South African Premier League, Stellenbosch will face Marumo Gallants. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at a bet on the winner of this exciting encounter.

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch had a strong previous season, finishing third for the second year in a row, just 13 points shy of second place, and only two points clear of the nearest pursuer. The team also performed well in cup competitions, reaching the quarterfinals of the national cup and the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup, where they fell to Simba. The end of the season and pre-season went well: Stellenbosch recorded 3 wins, 2 draws, and 1 defeat from six friendly matches.

The start of the new campaign, however, has been rough: a 0-2 home defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, a draw away at Magezi, and a loss to Orlando Pirates have left the team in 14th place with just one point. Still, Stellenbosch are doing well in the MTN-8 Cup, reaching the final where they will once again meet Orlando Pirates.

As for home head-to-heads against Marumo Gallants, the stats are entirely in Stellenbosch’s favor: in the last five meetings, the team has not lost, with three wins and two draws, and in all their victories, they kept a clean sheet.

Marumo Gallants

Marumo Gallants finished last season in 10th place, only four points clear of the relegation zone and 14 points behind third-placed Stellenbosch. The new season started confidently for the team: two victories in the first two rounds over Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates, both by a 2-1 scoreline. However, Marumo Gallants then lost away to AmaZulu 0-1, ending a six-match unbeaten streak. Currently, they sit fifth in the table with 6 points.

When it comes to head-to-heads with Stellenbosch, the stats show a clear advantage for their opponent: in the last five clashes, Marumo Gallants have won just once. These meetings are traditionally low-scoring — the last nine games between the sides have all finished with under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Stellenbosch: Stephens, Godswill, Mkaba, Moloisane, Mdaka, Titus, Butsaka, Pelas, Barnes, Cupido, De Jong.
  • Marumo Gallants: Arubi, Nkube, Sikhhosana, Chabatsane, Mabotdja, Mpambaniso, Sithole, Nhlapo, Msendami, Clifford, Khumalo.

Interesting facts and head-to-heads

  • Stellenbosch are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 matches.
  • 5 of Stellenbosch’s last 6 matches have seen over 1.5 goals.
  • Marumo Gallants are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • 6 of Marumo Gallants’ last 7 matches have had over 1.5 goals.
  • Stellenbosch are unbeaten in 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads.
  • Stellenbosch have won 3 of their last 4 home head-to-heads.
  • 7 of the last 8 head-to-heads have ended with under 1.5 goals.

Stellenbosch vs Marumo Gallants match prediction

The upcoming match between Stellenbosch and Marumo Gallants promises to be a thrilling contest. Stellenbosch are still searching for their first win of the current league campaign, but the team looks stronger than their opponents and clearly has more potential on the pitch. Marumo Gallants, despite an impressive start with two away wins, suffered defeat in their last outing. Stellenbosch hold a clear advantage in head-to-heads, and playing at home, they should capitalize on this to claim their first victory of the season. My bet for this match is a Stellenbosch win at odds of 1.87.

