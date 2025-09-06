"The great champion" - Mike Tyson names the greatest boxer of all time

Mike Tyson calls Holyfield the best boxer in the world

Details: Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has revealed that he considers American Evander Holyfield the greatest boxer. He listed a whole range of qualities that set Holyfield apart from other fighters.

"The very best? That's Evander Holyfield. A great champion: chin, heart, determination, work ethic, demeanor," Tyson said.

Evander Holyfield is a multi-time world champion in both heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions under the WBA, WBC, and IBF banners.

Mike faced Evander twice in the ring — in 1996 and 1997. Both times Tyson suffered defeat, with one of the bouts ending in his disqualification for biting his opponent's ear.

