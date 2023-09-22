The German national team has a new head coach

German specialist Julian Nagelsmann has been appointed to the position of head coach of the German national team.

On September 22, the press service of the German Football Association reported this.

According to the official website of the organization, the 36-year-old coach signed a contract until July 31, 2024.

Thus, according to the expectations of the local football federation, it is Nagelsmann who will lead the German national team at the home European Championship. The championship will take place from June 14 to July 14 in 2024.

Let us remember that Nagelsmann’s last place of work was Bayern Munich, from which he was fired in the spring of this year. Thomas Tuchel took over his position and led the team to the championship title, which the Munich team won only thanks to the results of the last round.

In the summer there were often rumors that the European giants wanted to invite Nagelsmann. Despite this, the specialist, young by the standards of coaches, refused various offers. Now he leads the main team of his country.