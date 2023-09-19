Nagelsmann will lead the German national team: his salary is known

It has become known that the famous German specialist Julian Nagelsmann will soon become the new head coach of the German national team.

At the same time, Bild journalist Christian Falk published information about how much the specialist will earn in his new position.

According to the source, the former coach of Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern will receive a salary of 400 thousand euros per month in the German national team.

As you know, the 36-year-old specialist left Bayern in March this year, after which Thomas Tuchel took his position in the team. In the last match under Nagelsmann's leadership, Bayern lost to Bayer with a score of 1:2.

As for the German national team, Hans-Dieter Flick recently left the position of team coach. He was fired after the German team sensationally lost to the modest Japanese team with a score of 1:4 in a friendly match.

It should be noted that in 2024 the European Championship will be held in Germany, in which the local team will play as the host of the competition.