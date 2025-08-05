The gentlest dad: Kateryna Usyk shows touching moments between her husband and their youngest daughter

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk has once again revealed his soft, tender side. His wife Kateryna shared photos and videos on her Instagram page, capturing the boxer interacting with their youngest daughter.

In the video, Usyk can be seen blowing a kiss to his daughter as he steps out of the car where she is sitting. Overwhelmed with emotion, Oleksandr even sings a short song for her, making it clear just how much he loves her.

It's worth noting that Oleksandr Usyk and his wife Kateryna are raising four children—two sons and two daughters. Their youngest, Maria, recently turned just one and a half years old.

As a reminder, not long ago Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight world champion for the third time, defeating Daniel Dubois in a bout on July 19 at Wembley.

It has also been reported that the Ukrainian is currently considering opponents for what is expected to be his final fight. Among the contenders are Deontay Wilder and, once again, Tyson Fury.