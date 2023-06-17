The French team set a record in the match against Gibraltar

Yesterday the French team defeated the team from Gibraltar with a score of 3-0, although in fact the French could have scored many more goals.

France controlled the ball for 82% of the game time and took 31 shots on goal.

In this game, the French set their own record, shooting four times into the frame of the opponent's goal.

The French team is the leader in its qualifying group. In previous rounds, they defeated the Netherlands 4-0 and Ireland 1-0.