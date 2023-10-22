RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The French national team will travel to games by trains

The French national team will travel to games by trains

Football news Today, 14:32
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
The French national team will travel to games by trains Photo: championat.com/ Author unknown

The French Football Federation has decided that from now on, all national teams will travel by train if the travel time does not exceed 3 hours.

This decision was made as part of the organization's commitment to adapting to environmental issues.

«We have already agreed with Herve Renard that the women's national team will travel to Valenciennes by train. We have reached an agreement with Thierry Henry that his U-21 team will go to Nancy by train.

Together with Didier Deschamps, we have started to study train travel for the French national team during the matches they will play in Lyon in March to ensure that our French national team sets a good example and emphasizes the environmental transition policy we support.

If we put the French national team at the Lyon train station tomorrow, there may be crowds and the trains will not depart on time. Therefore, I am talking about implementing the idea in March. We will have time to study all aspects», - said Philippe Diallo, President of the French Football Federation.

It's worth noting that in November, the French team will play against Gibraltar at home and then compete against the Greeks away.

Earlier, we reported that the French national team secured a place in the final stage of the European Championship.

Related teams and leagues
France European Championship
Popular news
Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000 Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:23 The main star of Real Madrid could have moved to Arsenal at the age of 14 for £500,000
Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season Football news 20 oct 2023, 23:07 Guardiola named the next Manchester City manager during the previous Premier League season
Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview Hockey news 20 oct 2023, 17:43 Columbus - Calgary, Islanders - New Jersey. NHL Game Day Preview
German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:26 German Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder
Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar Football news 20 oct 2023, 16:09 Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:55 Mason Mount explained why he chose the number 7 for his jersey Football news Today, 14:32 The French national team will travel to games by trains Football news Today, 14:00 Raya shared his opinion about moving to Arsenal Football news Today, 13:46 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Gameweek 9 Results Football news Today, 13:29 Unai Emery's team outplayed David Moyes' side. Aston Villa defeated West Ham Football news Today, 13:01 Camavinga is opening a fashion store in the center of Madrid Boxing News Today, 12:33 HIGHLIGHTS. Linares lost to Catterall and announced his retirement Hockey news Today, 12:12 Detroit - Calgary, Anaheim - Boston. NHL game day preview Football news Today, 11:40 Liverpool will try to sign Musiala Football news Today, 10:54 The format of the FA Cup may change
Sport Predictions
Football 23 oct 2023 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 23 oct 2023 Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Sevilla vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023