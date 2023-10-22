The French national team will travel to games by trains

The French Football Federation has decided that from now on, all national teams will travel by train if the travel time does not exceed 3 hours.

This decision was made as part of the organization's commitment to adapting to environmental issues.

«We have already agreed with Herve Renard that the women's national team will travel to Valenciennes by train. We have reached an agreement with Thierry Henry that his U-21 team will go to Nancy by train. Together with Didier Deschamps, we have started to study train travel for the French national team during the matches they will play in Lyon in March to ensure that our French national team sets a good example and emphasizes the environmental transition policy we support. If we put the French national team at the Lyon train station tomorrow, there may be crowds and the trains will not depart on time. Therefore, I am talking about implementing the idea in March. We will have time to study all aspects», - said Philippe Diallo, President of the French Football Federation.

It's worth noting that in November, the French team will play against Gibraltar at home and then compete against the Greeks away.

Earlier, we reported that the French national team secured a place in the final stage of the European Championship.