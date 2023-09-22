The former Manchester United star has apologized for drink-driving

Former Manchester United and England player Jesse Lingard has apologized for drink-driving, the Sun reports.

Jesse Lingard has apologized for drink driving and was fined £57,000. In July of this year, the police stopped the football player and found that he had consumed twice the amount of alcohol. He was fined £57,000 and apologized for it.

Lingard's lawyer, Frank Rodgers, called the player's behavior out of character. According to him, the football player first went to have dinner with friends. He had planned to return home afterwards, but after receiving a call from a colleague, Jesse drove to Manchester to meet him for a few drinks.

Lingard's wages are £57,000 a week, so the judge fined him £2,000 and a further £59,000 for the total. He was also banned from driving for the next 18 months.

By the way, currently Lingard does not have a club, but he was spotted at the base of West Ham, so it is expected that David Moyes' team will offer him a contract.