RU RU NG NG
Main News The former Manchester United star has apologized for drink-driving

The former Manchester United star has apologized for drink-driving

Football news Today, 13:52
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The former Manchester United star has apologized for drink-driving Photo: https://www.thesun.co.uk/

Former Manchester United and England player Jesse Lingard has apologized for drink-driving, the Sun reports.

Jesse Lingard has apologized for drink driving and was fined £57,000. In July of this year, the police stopped the football player and found that he had consumed twice the amount of alcohol. He was fined £57,000 and apologized for it.

Lingard's lawyer, Frank Rodgers, called the player's behavior out of character. According to him, the football player first went to have dinner with friends. He had planned to return home afterwards, but after receiving a call from a colleague, Jesse drove to Manchester to meet him for a few drinks.

Lingard's wages are £57,000 a week, so the judge fined him £2,000 and a further £59,000 for the total. He was also banned from driving for the next 18 months.

By the way, currently Lingard does not have a club, but he was spotted at the base of West Ham, so it is expected that David Moyes' team will offer him a contract.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news Today, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Yesterday, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Yesterday, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:02 Bernardo Silva will miss a week or two with an injury Football news Today, 14:25 Xavi extended his contract with Barcelona Football news Today, 13:52 The former Manchester United star has apologized for drink-driving Football news Today, 12:47 De Gea may end his career if he does not find a club Football news Today, 12:09 Sancho continues to train separately and will miss the match against Burnley Football news Today, 11:23 Araujo has recovered from his injury and can take part in the next La Liga match Football news Today, 10:31 Messi may not play in the U.S. Open Cup final Football news Today, 09:52 Bellingham missed training ahead of the match against Atletico Football news Today, 08:30 Sheffield United announce the death of a 27-year-old footballer Football news Today, 08:00 Arsenal announced the extension of the contract with the team captain
Sport Predictions
Football 23 sep 2023 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Milan vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Luton vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Sassuolo vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Brentford vs Everton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023