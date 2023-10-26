The first participant in the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 has been determined
Tennis news
PHOTO: Fred Lee
Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina (WTA 17) has become the first semifinalist of the WTA Elite Finals 2023.
Daria secured victory in both of her matches in the Azalea group. In the opening match of the tournament, Kasatkina defeated Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic, WTA 10) with a score of 7-5, 1-6, 6-1. In the second round, she triumphed over Magda Linette (Poland, WTA 23) with a score of 6-3, 6-4.
The other three semifinalists will be determined at the conclusion of the fourth day of play tomorrow, on October 27. The semifinal matches will take place on Saturday, and the winner of the WTA Elite Finals will be determined on Sunday.
Group Azalea
Group Camellia
Group Orchid
Group Rose
