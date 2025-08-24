The first one is in! Son scores an incredible debut goal! (VIDEO)

In the latest MLS round against Dallas, Heung-Min Son netted his debut goal in the league!



Details: In the sixth minute of the MLS clash with Dallas, the South Korean forward for Los Angeles executed a sensational free kick, opening the scoring!

SON HEUNG-MIN'S FIRST MLS GOAL IS A WORLDIE! 😱 pic.twitter.com/JaOwvhk3V9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 24, 2025

Despite the brilliance of Son’s goal and Los Angeles' total dominance, the team couldn't secure the win: Dallas equalized in the 13th minute through Farrington and didn’t allow another. The match ended 1-1.



Did you know?



This goal was Son’s first in his new league. The South Korean star joined Los Angeles this summer after leaving London’s Tottenham.



