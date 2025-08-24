RU RU ES ES FR FR
The first one is in! Son scores an incredible debut goal! (VIDEO)

Video
Álvaro Hernández
Heung-min Son celebrates his first goal at MLS @MLS / X

In the latest MLS round against Dallas, Heung-Min Son netted his debut goal in the league!

Details: In the sixth minute of the MLS clash with Dallas, the South Korean forward for Los Angeles executed a sensational free kick, opening the scoring!

Despite the brilliance of Son’s goal and Los Angeles' total dominance, the team couldn't secure the win: Dallas equalized in the 13th minute through Farrington and didn’t allow another. The match ended 1-1.

Did you know?

This goal was Son’s first in his new league. The South Korean star joined Los Angeles this summer after leaving London’s Tottenham.

Read also: Historic transfer. Son sets new MLS transfer record

