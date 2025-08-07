Historic transfer. Son sets new MLS transfer record

Last night, Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min was officially unveiled as a Los Angeles player in Major League Soccer. The North London club certainly didn't leave empty-handed. In fact, the Korean star has shattered the MLS transfer record.

Details: Son now holds the record for the most expensive incoming transfer in North American league history. Los Angeles paid €22 million for his signature. Remarkably, the MLS transfer record has already been broken three times this year.

The bar was first raised on January 31 when forward Kevin Denkey joined FC Cincinnati for €15.3 million, and just five days later, another striker—Emmanuel Latte Lath—reset the record by moving to Atlanta United for €21.2 million.

Recall: It was previously reported that Son himself will be earning a lucrative salary in Los Angeles.