The draw for the WTA Finals in Cancun has taken place

From October 29th to November 5th, the WTA Finals Tournament will take place in Cancun, Mexico. The draw took place recently, distributing the top eight female tennis players of the 2023 season into two distinct groups. The quartets were given names associated with Mexican cities, specifically "Chetumal" and "Bacalar."

In the "Chetumal" group, we find:

Iga Swiatek (Poland) Cori Gauff (USA) Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)

Meanwhile, in the "Bacalar" group, the following players will compete:

Jessica Pegula (USA) Maria Sakkari (Greece) Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

Additionally, groups for the doubles have been established. These groups, known as "Mahahual" and "Maya-Kaan," correspondingly named after Mexican cities, house the following pairs:

In the "Mahahual" group:

Cori Gauff and Jessica Pegula (both from the USA) Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (both from the Czech Republic) Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund (unaffiliated and USA) Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe (Canada and New Zealand)

The "Maya-Kaan" group includes:

Storm Sanders and Elise Mertens (Australia and Belgium) Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (both from Japan) Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk (Netherlands and USA) Nicole Melichar and Ellen Perez (USA and Australia)

In these categories, the top two performers from each group will secure their positions in the playoffs, where semifinals and finals will adhere to the standard elimination format. The total prize money for the competition amounts to $9 million.