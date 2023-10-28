The draw for the WTA Finals in Cancun has taken place
Tennis news Today, 07:33
The draw for the WTA Finals in Cancun has taken place
From October 29th to November 5th, the WTA Finals Tournament will take place in Cancun, Mexico. The draw took place recently, distributing the top eight female tennis players of the 2023 season into two distinct groups. The quartets were given names associated with Mexican cities, specifically "Chetumal" and "Bacalar."
- In the "Chetumal" group, we find:
- Iga Swiatek (Poland)
- Cori Gauff (USA)
- Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)
- Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)
- Meanwhile, in the "Bacalar" group, the following players will compete:
- Jessica Pegula (USA)
- Maria Sakkari (Greece)
- Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)
- Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
Additionally, groups for the doubles have been established. These groups, known as "Mahahual" and "Maya-Kaan," correspondingly named after Mexican cities, house the following pairs:
- In the "Mahahual" group:
- Cori Gauff and Jessica Pegula (both from the USA)
- Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (both from the Czech Republic)
- Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund (unaffiliated and USA)
- Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe (Canada and New Zealand)
- The "Maya-Kaan" group includes:
- Storm Sanders and Elise Mertens (Australia and Belgium)
- Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (both from Japan)
- Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk (Netherlands and USA)
- Nicole Melichar and Ellen Perez (USA and Australia)
In these categories, the top two performers from each group will secure their positions in the playoffs, where semifinals and finals will adhere to the standard elimination format. The total prize money for the competition amounts to $9 million.
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 17:13 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round
Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
Football news Yesterday, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
Football news Yesterday, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Boxing News Yesterday, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:06 Chelsea coach explained the absence of key players in the squad for today's match Tennis news Today, 07:33 The draw for the WTA Finals in Cancun has taken place Football news Today, 07:05 One of Chelsea's key players is ahead of schedule for his recovery from injury Football news Today, 06:32 Fury calls Ronaldo the greatest footballer in history Football news Today, 06:02 Chelsea and Argentina star welcomes second child Football news Today, 05:33 Will Bellingham play? Predicted squads for El Clasico Football news Today, 05:27 What do you know about El Clasico? QUIZ! Football news Today, 05:01 Manchester United vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 04:43 Bayern legend returns to team after injury Football news Today, 04:13 Tottenham is on its way to equal Arsenal's record
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Werder vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Juventus vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football Today Fortaleza vs LDU Quito prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023