The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined

On October 27, all the group stage matches at the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 concluded.

Daria Kasatkina claimed the top spot in the "Azalea" group, winning both her matches against Barbora Krejcikova and Magda Linette.

From the "Camellia" group, Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the semifinals by defeating Madison Keys in the first round and Caroline Garcia in the second.

Zheng Qinwen won the "Orchid" group by defeating Donna Vekic and Alona Ostapenko.

The "Rose" group proved to be the most intriguing, with Zhu Lin, who received a wild card from the organizers, along with two "neutral" players, Liudmila Samsonova and Veronika Kudermetova. All three players won one match each, but Zhu Lin topped the group based on the best ratio of sets won and lost.

Semifinals at the WTA Elite Trophy 2023:

Daria Kasatkina vs. Beatriz Haddad

Maia Zhu Lin vs. Zheng Qinwen