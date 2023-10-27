RU RU NG NG
Main News Tennis news The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined

The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined

Tennis news Today, 14:57
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined

On October 27, all the group stage matches at the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 concluded.

Daria Kasatkina claimed the top spot in the "Azalea" group, winning both her matches against Barbora Krejcikova and Magda Linette.

From the "Camellia" group, Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the semifinals by defeating Madison Keys in the first round and Caroline Garcia in the second.

Zheng Qinwen won the "Orchid" group by defeating Donna Vekic and Alona Ostapenko.

The "Rose" group proved to be the most intriguing, with Zhu Lin, who received a wild card from the organizers, along with two "neutral" players, Liudmila Samsonova and Veronika Kudermetova. All three players won one match each, but Zhu Lin topped the group based on the best ratio of sets won and lost.

Semifinals at the WTA Elite Trophy 2023:

Daria Kasatkina vs. Beatriz Haddad
Maia Zhu Lin vs. Zheng Qinwen

Popular news
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Tottenham comfortably defeated Crystal Palace Football news Today, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Today, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Boxing News Today, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu
VIDEO. Scoring a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the Champions Lea Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Scoring a hat-trick in 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 16:42 VIDEO. Usyk met with Fury in Saudi Arabia. Football news Today, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Today, 16:00 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Boxing News Today, 15:29 The weigh-in ceremony took place between Fury and Ngannu Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Scoring a hat-trick in 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the Champions League Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023