The draw for the 2023 African Cup of Nations took place on October 13 in Ivory Coast.

24 teams will take part in the tournament, divided into six groups by four teams. The two best teams from each quartet will advance to the next stage of the tournament.

2023 Africa Cup of Nations draw results

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau.

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique.

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia.

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola.

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia.

Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania.

Let us remind you that the upcoming championship will take place in Ivory Coast. The tournament will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The current holder of the tournament is the Senegal team.

The championship was supposed to be held in the summer of 2023, but later the organizers decided to postpone the date due to weather conditions.