The dismissals continue! Borussia Mönchengladbach sack Gerardo Seoane

The club's management believes it's time for a change.
Football news Today, 11:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Gerardo Seoane, Head Coach of Borussia Monchengladbach looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hamburger SV Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

A disappointing start to the season has proved fatal for the Swiss tactician.

Details: Today, Borussia Mönchengladbach officially announced on their Instagram page the dismissal of 46-year-old head coach Gerardo Seoane.

The statement confirms that the termination agreement takes immediate effect, and the senior squad will temporarily be led by youth team coach Yevhen Polanski.

Gerardo Seoane was appointed head coach in 2023. Over his tenure, he was in charge for 78 matches, recording 25 wins, 20 draws, and 33 defeats.

The main catalyst for the Swiss manager’s dismissal is considered to be the club’s poor start to the season, with Borussia Mönchengladbach losing two out of their opening three Bundesliga fixtures and sitting in the relegation zone with just a single point.

