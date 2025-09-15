Prediction on game Win Al-Hilal Odds: 1.4 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 16, 2025, the opening round of the AFC Champions League group stage will feature a thrilling clash between Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and Qatar's Al Duhail. The match will take place in Riyadh at the King Fahd Stadium, where the home side traditionally enjoys passionate support from their fans.

See also: Atletico vs Villarreal: Will Atletico Madrid claim their first win of the season?

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

The teams have faced each other 8 times.

Al Hilal has won 4 of those encounters, while Al Duhail has just 1 victory.

Al Hilal has won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Al Duhail has won 1 of their last 5 matches.

The last meeting between the teams in the Champions League took place in 2023, when Al Hilal thrashed Al Duhail 7-0 away from home.

Match preview:

Al Hilal is regarded as one of the main favourites of the tournament, boasting a star-studded squad capable of competing at the highest level. The team has consistently reached the latter stages of the Asian championship in recent years and will be eager to kick off their campaign with a convincing win.

Al Duhail, meanwhile, are also a top Qatari club, known for their attacking style and high-quality foreign players. The Qatari giants are always a threat in the Champions League, especially with their rapid transitions from defence to attack, which can cause plenty of problems for their opponents.

This promises to be a spectacular encounter: both teams love to attack and are packed with individually talented players, so fans can expect an entertaining and tense battle with plenty of goalscoring opportunities.

Probable lineups for the match:

Al Hilal: Bono, Cancelo, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Al Harbi, Neves, Al Dawsari, Malcom, Milinković-Savić, Al Dawsari, Núñez.

Bono, Cancelo, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Al Harbi, Neves, Al Dawsari, Malcom, Milinković-Savić, Al Dawsari, Núñez. Al Duhail: Zakaria, Al Rawi, Castelletto, Ayman, Al Brake, Boudiaf, Verratti, Bulbina, Luis Alberto, Edmilson, Piatek.

Prediction for Al Hilal vs Al Duhail:

Al Hilal come into this game as clear favourites. They have a stronger squad, vast international experience, and the advantage of playing at home. Backed by their passionate supporters, the Saudi side will likely set a high tempo from the outset and aim to secure the result before halftime.

Al Duhail are capable of causing problems with their quick counterattacks, but overall the teams are not on equal footing. It is highly likely that Al Hilal will emerge victorious in this encounter.

Prediction: Al Hilal to win.