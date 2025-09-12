RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Atletico vs Villarreal: Will Atletico Madrid secure their first win of the season?

Atletico vs Villarreal: Will Atletico Madrid secure their first win of the season?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal prediction Getty Images
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
13 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Villarreal
Villarreal Villarreal Schedule Villarreal News Villarreal Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

Atletico Madrid will face Villarreal in the fourth round of La Liga. The match is scheduled for Saturday, September 13, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. I'm offering my betting tip for this encounter.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal: Match preview

Atletico Madrid have had a rocky start to the new La Liga season. Diego Simeone’s team lost their opening away fixture to Espanyol 1-2. Then, at home against Elche, the Madrid side failed to claim all three points, settling for a 1-1 draw. Before the international break, Atletico traveled to Alaves and once again couldn’t grab a win—another 1-1 draw. With just two points, they currently sit 17th in the table. It’s a disastrous start for a side with top-three ambitions.

Villarreal, meanwhile, began their campaign far more confidently. The Yellow Submarine first defeated Real Oviedo 2-0 at home, then thrashed Girona 5-0 in their second home match. In their third game, Villarreal visited Celta, grabbed the opening goal, but couldn’t hold on—the decisive equalizer came in the 90+4th minute. The team now has seven points and a goal difference of 8:1.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Atletico Madrid are winless in three consecutive matches and have just one victory in their last five games.
  • Villarreal are unbeaten in three straight fixtures and have suffered only one defeat in their last five outings.
  • Atletico Madrid have scored at least once in four consecutive matches.
  • The last meeting between Atletico and Villarreal ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

  • Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Cardoso, Gallagher, Barrios; Sorloth, Alvarez.
  • Villarreal: Junior; Mourinho, Foyth, Marin, S. Cardona; Buchanan, Comesaña, Gueye, Moleiro; Pepe, Mikautadze.

Prediction

Atletico have stumbled out of the blocks in La Liga, unlike Villarreal. The Colchoneros are clearly eager to end their winless streak. My tip: Atletico Madrid to win, with odds of 1.8.

Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Germany vs Finland prediction EuroBasket Today, 10:00 Germany vs Finland: prediction and betting tip for the match on September 12, 2025 Germany Odds: 1.78 Finland Recommended 1xBet
Greece vs Turkey prediction EuroBasket Today, 14:00 Greece vs Turkey. Prediction and bet for the match on September 12, 2025 Greece Odds: 1.78 Turkey Bet now Melbet
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 07:30 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.6 Nottingham Forest Bet now Mostbet
Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim: Will anyone claim a second win of the season? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 Hoffenheim Recommended 1xBet
Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.67 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Wolfsburg vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Cologne prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – 13 September 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Bet now 1xBet
Fulham vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Fulham vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Fulham Odds: 2 Leeds Recommended 1xBet
Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 13 September 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.81 Wolverhampton Bet now Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 13, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.54 El Gouna FC Bet now 1xBet
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13.09.2025 Real Sociedad Odds: 1.65 Real Madrid Recommended 1xBet
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 13, 2025 Real Sociedad Odds: 1.64 Real Madrid Bet now Mostbet
Juventus vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 13 sep 2025, 12:00 Juventus vs Inter: Will Juventus extend their winning streak? Juventus Odds: 1.45 Inter Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores