Atletico Madrid will face Villarreal in the fourth round of La Liga. The match is scheduled for Saturday, September 13, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. I'm offering my betting tip for this encounter.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal: Match preview

Atletico Madrid have had a rocky start to the new La Liga season. Diego Simeone’s team lost their opening away fixture to Espanyol 1-2. Then, at home against Elche, the Madrid side failed to claim all three points, settling for a 1-1 draw. Before the international break, Atletico traveled to Alaves and once again couldn’t grab a win—another 1-1 draw. With just two points, they currently sit 17th in the table. It’s a disastrous start for a side with top-three ambitions.

Villarreal, meanwhile, began their campaign far more confidently. The Yellow Submarine first defeated Real Oviedo 2-0 at home, then thrashed Girona 5-0 in their second home match. In their third game, Villarreal visited Celta, grabbed the opening goal, but couldn’t hold on—the decisive equalizer came in the 90+4th minute. The team now has seven points and a goal difference of 8:1.

Match facts and head-to-head

Atletico Madrid are winless in three consecutive matches and have just one victory in their last five games.

Villarreal are unbeaten in three straight fixtures and have suffered only one defeat in their last five outings.

Atletico Madrid have scored at least once in four consecutive matches.

The last meeting between Atletico and Villarreal ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Cardoso, Gallagher, Barrios; Sorloth, Alvarez.

Villarreal: Junior; Mourinho, Foyth, Marin, S. Cardona; Buchanan, Comesaña, Gueye, Moleiro; Pepe, Mikautadze.

Prediction

Atletico have stumbled out of the blocks in La Liga, unlike Villarreal. The Colchoneros are clearly eager to end their winless streak. My tip: Atletico Madrid to win, with odds of 1.8.