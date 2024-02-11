The defense is cracking at the seams. Barcelona failed to overcome Granada in a six-goal match

Barcelona hosted Granada at their home ground in the 24th round of the Spanish La Liga.

The teams exchanged goals in the first half. The hosts took the lead after a precise strike by Yamal, assisted by Cancelo. The Andalusians equalized just before the break through Ricard Sanchez.

The most thrilling moments of the match occurred in the second half. The teams scored three goals within six minutes, and the Blaugranas' defense performed below all criticism.

Initially, the visitors took the lead after a precise strike by Pelistri. Barça equalized almost immediately: Lewandowski expertly finished a superb pass from Gundogan. However, the defensive fortifications of the Catalans once again faltered, and Granada surged ahead once more.

16-year-old Yamal completed a brace and saved Xavi's team from embarrassment. Thanks are due to Ter Stegen too for the drawn result, as he pulled off a crucial save after a dangerous shot from Uzuni.

Barça remained in third place in the Spanish championship with 51 points. Granada sits in the penultimate, 19th position.

La Liga, 24th round

Barcelona - Granada - 3:3

Goals: Jamal, 14, 81, Lewandowski, 63 - Sanchez, 43, Pelistri, 60, Mikel, 66