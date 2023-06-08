The date of Bellingham's presentation at Real Madrid became known

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, will soon be introduced as a new player at Real Madrid.

According to Cope, the deal will be confirmed by Real Madrid in the near future, and a presentation date has already been set.

It is expected that Bellingham will be presented to the fans of the "Slivos" next week.

It should be recalled that the Englishman played for the German club since 2020 and during this time he scored 24 goals and gave 25 assists in 132 games. The transfer amount will be more than 100 million euros.