The controversial Manchester United player was invited to play for the Jamaican national team

Jamaican national team coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has publicly invited Getafe footballer Mason Greenwood to play for his team.

According to a well-known specialist, Greenwood should consider this career option.

"We are committed to having the best talent in our squad. I want Greenwood to follow the example of Premier League stars such as Ethan Pinnock, Demarai Gray and Michail Antonio and play for our country.

If he reaches his previous form and level, he can definitely help Jamaica,” said Hallgrímsson, as reported by The Sun.

Let us remind you that Greenwood played for the England national team, for which he played one game. Despite this, he may be invited to the Jamaican national team.

Let us remember that Greenwood was involved in a loud scandal at Manchester United in connection with his possible involvement in the beating of a girl.

After the player was cleared, Manchester United decided to send him on loan to the Spanish club. He signed an agreement with Getafe on September 1 and it is valid until the summer of 2024.

In the current 2021/2022 season, Greenwood has played 24 matches for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring six goals and making two assists.