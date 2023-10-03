“The Colosseum would simply explode”: Mourinho spoke about Roma’s long-awaited victory

Italian Roma coach Jose Mourinho spoke with reporters about the latest match of his players.

In the seventh round match, the Romans hosted Frosinone at home and won with a score of 2:0.

After the game, the coach said that it was very important for him that the players approached this match in a good mood and did not think about the latest failures.

"After disappointment, pressure and criticism, you can't go out on the pitch with uncertainty. If you do, you might see a red card, lose your head when it's still 0-0, or focus too much on the clock if you're 1-0 up.

It was not a day for a great game, it was impossible, especially against such an opponent. I have been saying this for a long time and many may disagree, but Italian football is the most tactical and that is why Italy has the best coaches.

If we had not won this match, the Coliseum would have simply exploded, so I had to take a risk and include Dybala in the game,” Football Italia quotes the Portuguese as saying.