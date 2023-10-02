RU RU NG NG
Mourinho said whether he will leave Roma in the near future

Photo: Roma's Twitter/Author unknown

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has not confirmed rumors that his future at the club is in doubt after a series of failures.

According to the Portuguese coach, his plans are to continue working with the Roman team.

"My future? There's no point in talking about it. I have a contract until June 30 and I take it very seriously," Italian insider Gianluca Di Marzio quoted Mourinho as saying.

As you know, the 60-year-old Portuguese coach showed his worst start to the season in his career.

The other day, “Roma” won a long-awaited victory in the championship and slightly improved its position. After seven played rounds in Serie A, the Romans are in 12th place in the standings and have eight points.

Mourinho has been with Roma since July 2021. A season ago, he led the Romans to victory in the Conference League, and last season, under his leadership, the team reached the Europa League final, but lost there to Sevilla.

Mourinho's contract with the Italian club runs until June 2024.

