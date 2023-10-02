Mourinho: Lukaku continues to find the net under my guidance

Jose Mourinho, the head coach of AS Roma, has expressed his thoughts on the scorer of the winning goal in the match against Frosinone, Romelu Lukaku.

«I believed I could shoulder the responsibility for Lukaku not scoring! At least, no one can accuse me of that because Romelu continues to find the net. He scores here, he scored at Manchester United, at Inter. Romelu scores everywhere. Fortunately, I am the kind of coach who can nurture Romelu's qualities,» quoted Jose Mourinho by Football Italia.

Romelu Lukaku has netted three goals in five matches for Roma. Previously, the Belgian forward scored 32 goals in 76 matches for Chelsea and Manchester United, both under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho.