Mourinho has finally won. Roma defeated Frosinone

In the match of the seventh round of the Italian Serie A, Roma hosted Frosinone at the Stadio Olimpico. Jose Mourinho's team had a disastrous start in the championship, where they managed to take only 5 points in six matches. With only one victory to its name, Roma is placed in the second part of the standings. A good chance to score three points came today - newcomer Frosinone came to visit.

Roma started more active, but the visitors created the first dangerous moment. Marvin Cooney beat the goalkeeper but managed to miss the empty net. And a few minutes later Roma scored. Romelu Lukaku scored his fourth goal of the season from Paulo Dybala's pass.

In the second half, Roma created several more good chances and at the end of the match doubled the lead - Lorenzo Pellegrini scored a goal. It is worth noting another assist from Dybala. Let us add that Frosinone never shot on target for the hosts.

Roma - Frosinone - 2:0.

Goals: 1:0 - Lukaku 22, 2:0 - Pellegrini 83.

Thanks to this victory, Roma rises to 12th place in the table. After seven rounds, Mourinho's team scored 8 points.