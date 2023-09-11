RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 07:36
The Chelsea rookie could miss up to six weeks with an injury

Chelsea rookie midfielder Romeo Lavia could miss up to six weeks with an ankle injury, according to the Daily Mail.

The club fear their international could miss at least six weeks after picking up an ankle injury in training last week. These indicators were obtained after the first medical examination.

Chelsea have not yet officially confirmed the seriousness of the injury. The team expects that the situation will become completely clear in a few days. However, this situation postpones Romeo Lavia's Chelsea debut until the end of October.

We will remind that the midfielder of Southampton and the Belgian national team Romeo Lavia made a choice between Chelsea and Liverpool. The football player decided to join the London club, which is ready to pay 64 million euros for him. Chelsea were forced to raise their bid due to Liverpool's interest in the player.

Lavia, 19, has been with Southampton since the summer of 2022. He moved to the club from Manchester City. The amount of the transfer was 12.3 million euros. In total, the midfielder played 34 matches for the Saints in all competitions, scored one goal and provided one assist.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
