The Brazilian winger of Shakhtar terminated the contract with the Ukrainian club

Right winger Tete from Donetsk's "Shakhtar" has left the club, according to journalist Yagiz Sabunkuoglu on Twitter.

According to the source, the footballer terminated his contract with the Ukrainian club, which was valid until December 31, 2023. As a result, the Brazilian has become a free agent and can join a new club for free. The forward has traveled to Turkey to hold negotiations with Istanbul's "Fenerbahce."

Tete, aged 23, has been playing for "Shakhtar" since February 2019. He joined the Donetsk club from "Gremio" for a transfer fee of 15 million euros. He has played a total of 108 matches for the Ukrainian club in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing 15 assists. With "Shakhtar," Tete won the Ukrainian Premier League twice in the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 seasons, the Ukrainian Cup once in the 2018/2019 season, and the Ukrainian Super Cup in 2021.

From March 2022 to January 2023, Tete played for "Lyon" on loan, featuring in 30 matches, scoring eight goals, and providing 10 assists. From January to June 2023, Tete played for "Leicester" on loan, appearing in 14 matches and scoring one goal.