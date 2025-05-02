The Brazilian federation is still waiting for a response from Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is ready to take charge of the Brazil national team, but questions have arisen regarding his current club situation.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian Football Federation still hopes that Ancelotti and Real Madrid can reach an agreement. Brazil already has a preliminary arrangement with Carlo, but both parties are awaiting further clarification to determine the next steps and resolve the current situation.

In Brazil, officials have decided to wait a bit longer before terminating the agreement and beginning the search and negotiations with other candidates. Among the alternatives being considered is Al Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus.

Notably, it was previously reported that the Italian coach's top priority remains Real Madrid. Ancelotti is aiming to win La Liga this season and fulfill his contract, which runs until the summer of 2026. The Brazil national team remains his second most significant option.

Reminder: Al Hilal is offering Ancelotti a three-year contract worth a staggering 150 million euros in total. Should the Italian accept this offer, he would become the highest-paid coach in football history.