RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The Brazilian federation is still waiting for a response from Ancelotti

The Brazilian federation is still waiting for a response from Ancelotti

Football news Today, 11:31
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The Brazilian federation is still waiting for a response from Ancelotti Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti is ready to take charge of the Brazil national team, but questions have arisen regarding his current club situation.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian Football Federation still hopes that Ancelotti and Real Madrid can reach an agreement. Brazil already has a preliminary arrangement with Carlo, but both parties are awaiting further clarification to determine the next steps and resolve the current situation.

In Brazil, officials have decided to wait a bit longer before terminating the agreement and beginning the search and negotiations with other candidates. Among the alternatives being considered is Al Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus.

Notably, it was previously reported that the Italian coach's top priority remains Real Madrid. Ancelotti is aiming to win La Liga this season and fulfill his contract, which runs until the summer of 2026. The Brazil national team remains his second most significant option.

Reminder: Al Hilal is offering Ancelotti a three-year contract worth a staggering 150 million euros in total. Should the Italian accept this offer, he would become the highest-paid coach in football history.

Related teams and leagues
Brazil Real Madrid
Popular news
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Yesterday, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 30 apr 2025, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims Today, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Manchester City - : - Wolverhampton Today, 15:00 English Premier League
Manchester City
-
Wolverhampton
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:36 Vitinha maintains an incredible record in the current UEFA Champions League campaign Football news Today, 12:24 Rangnick criticizes Manchester United again and names the amount the club has spent on transfers since his departure Basketball news Today, 12:14 End of an era. Gregg Popovich steps down as head coach of San Antonio Football news Today, 11:52 Chelsea vs Liverpool: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025 Football news Today, 11:48 “It's a special place.” Riveiro shares thoughts ahead of his final Soweto derby at FNB Stadium Football news Today, 11:31 The Brazilian federation is still waiting for a response from Ancelotti Football news Today, 11:16 “90% of Ligue 1 teams are a family.” Enrique makes a surprising statement about the French championship Football news Today, 10:47 Incredible energy. One of Liverpool's goals against Tottenham triggered an earthquake Lifestyle Today, 10:45 Track star Sha’Carri Richardson, Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk and other athletes star in new WHOOP ad Football news Today, 10:45 Arteta hopes Havertz will get the chance to play this season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Football 03 may 2025 Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Football 03 may 2025 Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: can Alaves pull away from the relegation zone? Football 03 may 2025 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Football 03 may 2025 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores