The blockbuster transfer that never happened. Napoli seriously considered signing Neymar this summer

The club ultimately opted for De Bruyne

For several months, Napoli was seriously weighing up the signing of Neymar—a move that could have shaken up the Italian football scene with one of the most high-profile transfers in recent years.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, head coach Antonio Conte, and sporting director Giovanni Manna spent almost five months discussing the prospect of bringing Neymar to Naples.

Negotiations ran from January through May—the idea remained alive right up until the end of the season, when Napoli finally set their sights on a different future. But with the emergence of Kevin De Bruyne as a transfer option, the management felt that adding another superstar could disrupt the team’s balance.

Currently, the Brazilian star is sidelined with another injury and has been left out of the national squad for Brazil’s upcoming friendlies.

