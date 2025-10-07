RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lazio could land Napoli legend Lorenzo Insigne

Lazio could land Napoli legend Lorenzo Insigne

The transfer is personally backed by Lazio's head coach.
Football news Today, 05:08
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lazio could land Napoli legend Lorenzo Insigne Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The experienced midfielder could be on his way back to Serie A.

Details: According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio's head coach Maurizio Sarri has personally put forward the candidacy of 34-year-old Italian midfielder Lorenzo Insigne as a potential reinforcement for the squad.

Sarri believes that Insigne's experience and creativity could provide a major boost to the team this season. The player and coach have already held several phone conversations.

The main stumbling block for this move could be Lazio's sporting director Angelo Fabiani, who insists the club should focus on developing young players.

Currently, Lorenzo Insigne is a free agent after leaving Toronto this summer.

Insigne spent the bulk of his career at Napoli, racking up 434 appearances in all competitions, with 122 goals and 95 assists to his name.

Reminder: "I was blatantly deceived!" - Maurizio Sarri on his return to Lazio

Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli Schedule SSC Napoli News SSC Napoli Transfers
Lazio Lazio Schedule Lazio News Lazio Transfers
SC Toronto SC Toronto Schedule SC Toronto News
Related Team News
Kevin De Bruyne insists there are no issues with Antonio Conte Football news 02 oct 2025, 01:58 Kevin De Bruyne insists there are no issues with Antonio Conte
Maestro of assists: De Bruyne matches Zidane and Iniesta's Champions League feats Football news 01 oct 2025, 16:31 Maestro of assists: De Bruyne matches Zidane and Iniesta's Champions League feats
Tension rises in Naples! Mass clashes erupt between fans ahead of Napoli vs Sporting Football news 01 oct 2025, 12:51 Tension rises in Naples! Mass clashes erupt between fans ahead of Napoli vs Sporting
Matheus Nunes of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City Football news 30 sep 2025, 06:51 Napoli looking to sign Portuguese player from Manchester City
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores