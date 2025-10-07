Lazio could land Napoli legend Lorenzo Insigne

The transfer is personally backed by Lazio's head coach.

The experienced midfielder could be on his way back to Serie A.

Details: According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio's head coach Maurizio Sarri has personally put forward the candidacy of 34-year-old Italian midfielder Lorenzo Insigne as a potential reinforcement for the squad.

Sarri believes that Insigne's experience and creativity could provide a major boost to the team this season. The player and coach have already held several phone conversations.

The main stumbling block for this move could be Lazio's sporting director Angelo Fabiani, who insists the club should focus on developing young players.

Currently, Lorenzo Insigne is a free agent after leaving Toronto this summer.

Insigne spent the bulk of his career at Napoli, racking up 434 appearances in all competitions, with 122 goals and 95 assists to his name.

