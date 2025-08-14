Thank you for the dazzling performances! Erik Lamela officially retires from professional football

The time has come to say goodbye.

Details: Today, 33-year-old Argentine midfielder Erik Lamela announced the end of his professional football career.

Lamela's last club was Greek side AEK, where he had played since last summer.

The Argentine's professional journey began in 2010, when he made his first appearance for River Plate. Just a year later, Lamela was transferred to Roma for €17 million—a hefty sum at the time.

Lamela rose to greatest prominence after his move to Tottenham from Roma for €30 million in 2013. As a Spur, he made 257 appearances, scored 37 goals, and delivered 46 assists, establishing himself as a key figure in the club’s modern history. Erik spent eight years in North London before joining Sevilla as a free agent.

Among Lamela’s top achievements are his UEFA Europa League triumph with Sevilla and the prestigious Puskás Award for the best goal of the year.

Erik Lamela wins the 2021 Puskas Award! 🔥pic.twitter.com/jcBrM0enXz — GOAL (@goal) January 17, 2022

