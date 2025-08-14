RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Thank you for the dazzling performances! Erik Lamela officially retires from professional football

Thank you for the dazzling performances! Erik Lamela officially retires from professional football

The Argentine's career was truly remarkable.
Football news Today, 12:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Erik Lamela in the Sevilla squad Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The time has come to say goodbye.

Details: Today, 33-year-old Argentine midfielder Erik Lamela announced the end of his professional football career.

Lamela's last club was Greek side AEK, where he had played since last summer.

The Argentine's professional journey began in 2010, when he made his first appearance for River Plate. Just a year later, Lamela was transferred to Roma for €17 million—a hefty sum at the time.

Lamela rose to greatest prominence after his move to Tottenham from Roma for €30 million in 2013. As a Spur, he made 257 appearances, scored 37 goals, and delivered 46 assists, establishing himself as a key figure in the club’s modern history. Erik spent eight years in North London before joining Sevilla as a free agent.

Among Lamela’s top achievements are his UEFA Europa League triumph with Sevilla and the prestigious Puskás Award for the best goal of the year.

Reminder: Time to say goodbye! Ivan Rakitić has retired

Related teams and leagues
Sevilla Sevilla Schedule Sevilla News Sevilla Transfers
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Roma Roma Schedule Roma News Roma Transfers
AEK Athens AEK Athens Schedule AEK Athens News AEK Athens Transfers
River Plate River Plate Schedule River Plate News River Plate Transfers
Related Team News
Manu Koné in the Roma line-up Football news Today, 13:47 Inter have opened talks with Roma regarding Manu Koné
Sancho on loan at Chelsea Football news Today, 10:52 Sudden twist! Roma makes a bid for Jadon Sancho
Roma shows interest in Aston Villa striker Football news Today, 03:18 Roma shows interest in Aston Villa striker
Tottenham releases statement regarding racist abuse towards Mathys Tel Football news Today, 02:32 Tottenham releases statement regarding racist abuse towards Mathys Tel
The operation was successful, but the patient died. Thomas Frank delivers ironic take on PSG defeat Football news Today, 01:16 The operation was successful, but the patient died. Thomas Frank delivers ironic take on PSG defeat
Incredible comeback! PSG defeat Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup thriller Football news Yesterday, 17:10 Incredible comeback! PSG defeat Tottenham in UEFA Super Cup thriller
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores