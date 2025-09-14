Terminated contract with Al Hilal. Renan Lodi leaves Saudi Arabia

Conflict between the club and the player

Brazilian defender Renan Lodi has decided to end his association with Al Hilal.

Details: As Renan Lodi himself reported, the Brazilian footballer left Saudi Arabia after his lawyer announced that his contract with Al Hilal had been terminated.

Worth noting: Anderlecht vs Genk prediction and betting tips 14 September 2025

The player was not part of the new coach’s plans, but the club was reluctant to let him go. The footballer commented on the situation:

In recent weeks, I tried to reach a compromise with Al Hilal, but received no response from the club. My lawyer told me that I cannot be deprived of the opportunity to pursue my profession.

Last season, Renan Lodi made 42 appearances for the Saudi club, scoring 4 goals and providing 10 assists. However, with the arrival of the new coach, who was not interested in his services, the player did not feature in a single match this season.

See also: Rúben Neves responds to rumors about an affair with the widow of his best friend Diogo Jota