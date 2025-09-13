Rúben Neves responds to rumors about an affair with the widow of his best friend Diogo Jota
Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves was stunned by rumors in the Portuguese press suggesting he is in a secret relationship with Ruth Cardoso, the widow of his best friend Diogo Jota.
The Portuguese outlet TV Guia fueled the speculation by publishing an ambiguous photo, hinting that there is more than just friendship between Neves and Cardoso.
Neves was shocked by the gossip and responded to the photo with the words, “The person who put this photo on the cover does not deserve happiness.” He also stated that, as a close friend of Diogo Jota, he has been supporting Jota’s widow and helping her cope with the tragedy.
It’s worth noting that Neves and Jota had previously played together at Porto, were teammates for the Portugal national team, and were best friends. After Diogo’s passing, Neves took the number 21 jersey in the national team — the same number Jota used to wear.
For the record, Rúben Neves has long been in a relationship with Débora Lourenço.