Rúben Neves responds to rumors about an affair with the widow of his best friend Diogo Jota

The footballer was shocked and outraged by media gossip

Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves was stunned by rumors in the Portuguese press suggesting he is in a secret relationship with Ruth Cardoso, the widow of his best friend Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese outlet TV Guia fueled the speculation by publishing an ambiguous photo, hinting that there is more than just friendship between Neves and Cardoso.

🤬Ruben Neves se indigna con una revista del corazón tras aparecer con la viuda de Diogo Jota: "Nunca le deseo mal a nadie"



✍️@jdelga12 https://t.co/xeKp4R671C — Diario SPORT (@sport) September 12, 2025

Neves was shocked by the gossip and responded to the photo with the words, “The person who put this photo on the cover does not deserve happiness.” He also stated that, as a close friend of Diogo Jota, he has been supporting Jota’s widow and helping her cope with the tragedy.

🇵🇹 Ruben Neves accompanied Rute Cardoso, Diogo Jota's widow, to the Wolves match yesterday:



🗣️ "I will make sure that you are always present, and I will ensure that nothing is ever missing from yours while you're up there, far away, but thinking of us."



"More than a… pic.twitter.com/5N41jsjijA — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 17, 2025

It’s worth noting that Neves and Jota had previously played together at Porto, were teammates for the Portugal national team, and were best friends. After Diogo’s passing, Neves took the number 21 jersey in the national team — the same number Jota used to wear.

For the record, Rúben Neves has long been in a relationship with Débora Lourenço.