Here we go! Aleksandar Mitrović makes move to Qatari side Al-Rayyan
Transfer on the verge of completion.
Football news Today, 01:53Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images
A new chapter in the Serbian striker's career is about to begin.
Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 30-year-old Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrović has reached an agreement with Al-Rayyan as a free agent.
It is reported that his contract with Al Hilal has been terminated by mutual consent, allowing the Serbian to join his new team on a free transfer.
Mitrović had been playing for Al Hilal since 2023, joining the Saudi club from English side Fulham for €53 million. Since then, he managed 79 appearances, netting 68 goals and providing 15 assists.
According to Transfermarkt, the Serbian is valued at €18 million.
