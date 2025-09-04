Here we go! Aleksandar Mitrović makes move to Qatari side Al-Rayyan

Transfer on the verge of completion.

A new chapter in the Serbian striker's career is about to begin.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 30-year-old Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrović has reached an agreement with Al-Rayyan as a free agent.

It is reported that his contract with Al Hilal has been terminated by mutual consent, allowing the Serbian to join his new team on a free transfer.

Mitrović had been playing for Al Hilal since 2023, joining the Saudi club from English side Fulham for €53 million. Since then, he managed 79 appearances, netting 68 goals and providing 15 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the Serbian is valued at €18 million.

🚨🇶🇦 Al-Rayyan agree deal to sign Aleksandar Mitrović from Al Hilal, here we go!



Permanent move as Mitrović contract has been terminated, ready for new chapter in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/CuY1pwJHxZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2025

