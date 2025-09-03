RU RU ES ES FR FR
São Paulo’s Bid for Marcos Leonardo Collapses After Marathon Negotiations

São Paulo’s attempt to sign Marcos Leonardo ended in disappointment, UOL reported. The club spent nearly 15 hours in talks with Saudi side Al-Hilal during deadline day, holding more than ten meetings that included exchanges with executives and head coach Simone Inzaghi.

Directors gathered early at the Barra Funda training center determined to secure the striker’s return to Brazil. “Whoever they put on the line, we spoke with and tried to convince,” a source familiar with the negotiations said.

The process was described as tense, with heated discussions and repeated attempts to reach an agreement. Despite São Paulo’s insistence, Al-Hilal refused to release the player, who is seen as an important piece in Inzaghi’s squad.

The collapse of the deal underscores the growing challenge Brazilian clubs face against the financial strength of Middle Eastern teams. With the transfer window closed, São Paulo will move forward without the reinforcement they had prioritized for the remainder of the season.

