On Sunday, September 14, at 18:30 Central European Time, Anderlecht will host Genk in a Matchday 7 clash of the Belgian Championship. Read on for a detailed breakdown of both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

The season's start has been rough for Anderlecht. In European competitions, after being knocked out of Europa League qualification by Häcken, the team overcame Sheriff but then fell to AEK in the Conference League play-off with an aggregate score of 3-1, missing out on the European season.

Things haven’t been much brighter in the league: in five matches, the "Purple" have picked up only nine points, suffering two defeats and earning three wins—against Dender (2-0), Cercle Brugge (3-0), and Westerlo (5-2). Besnik Hasi's side traditionally lines up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on possession and combination football, though this approach often fails to deliver the expected results.

Genk, meanwhile, will compete in the Europa League, having beaten Polish side Lech in the play-off round with a 6-3 aggregate. Their high UEFA ranking meant Thorsten Fink's men only had to clear one hurdle to reach the group stage.

Domestically, Genk have been average so far. Seven points from five matches, with two defeats, a draw and two victories in the last two rounds—over Leuven (2-1) and Waregem (3-2). The team from Genk usually plays a 4-3-3, often shifting to 4-2-3-1 when defending. Like Anderlecht, Genk try to create chances through ball control and extended build-up play. There's still plenty of work ahead, and Anderlecht will be a stern test.



Probable lineups

Anderlecht: Kosemans, Maamar, Kana, Hey, Augustinsson, De Cat, Llansana, Valera, Hazard, Vasquez, Degreef



Genk: Laval, El Wahdi, Kongolo, Smets, Kayembe, Bwngura, Heynen, Stojkers, Karetsas, Ito, O

Match facts and head-to-head

Genk have won four of the last five meetings, with Anderlecht winning just once

Each of Genk’s last five matches has seen at least three goals scored

Anderlecht have won only one of their last six matches

Prediction

I expect this to be a high-scoring encounter: both sides need the win, and neither defense looks particularly solid. Historically, their head-to-heads tend to be goal-filled affairs. My prediction: bet on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.65.