Teofimo Lopez shared his expectations for the bout against Ortiz

Boxing News Today, 13:11
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
On the night of February 9th, a boxing event will take place in Las Vegas, USA, featuring the main event where the WBO super lightweight world champion, American Teofimo Lopez, will face off against his compatriot, Jamaine Ortiz.

Teofimo Lopez has expressed his opinion on his future opponent, without overlooking Ortiz's bout against Vasiliy Lomachenko.

“Right now, we’re just focusing on what we have to do. That’s facing Jamaine Ortiz. That’s the main situation right now. I can’t overlook this guy. I can’t make the same mistakes I made prior to my fights before. And it’s all about that right now.

You know, I have to remind myself every day and every night that this is the toughest guy I’m gonna face. This is the toughest guy. This guy right here destroys everything that I worked so hard for, so I’m not gonna give it to nobody that easy.

I realize that I’m not facing no chump, no walkover, and I gotta stay very vigilant with him when I go in that ring. I know I’m facing someone that has skills, you know, is not someone to be overlooked. Obviously, we seen him against Vasiliy Lomachenko, and he gave him a run for his money. I think he did well. I think their game plan was sufficient. It’s just the magnitude of the 12 rounds. It’s a big difference, a big game-changer.” Lopez told BoxingScene.com.

In June 2023, Lopez secured a convincing victory over former undisputed welterweight champion Josh Taylor by unanimous decision. Ortiz, on the other hand, suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Lomachenko.

