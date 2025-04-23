Tension grows between Vinicius Junior and Real fans

Not so long ago, Vinicius Junior was the heart of Real Madrid and a fan favorite. But now, relations between the two sides are, to put it mildly, strained.

Details: Diario Sport analyzes the situation, noting a nuance in the match against Athletic. When Vinicius himself scored in this match (even though the goal was disallowed by VAR), he did not celebrate.

Neither did Federico Valverde celebrate his goal; he simply gave him a high-five and returned to his position. Throughout the match, it was noticeable that the player did not engage with the crowd and appeared emotionally withdrawn.

This seems to stem from an earlier incident in a match against Valencia at the season's start when the crowd booed him. Since then, it has happened in other matches, including against Athletic, where his name met with loud disapproval when announced over the stadium's loudspeaker.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Vinicius intends to extend his contract with Real, despite facing a potential two-year suspension for violating FIFA's code of ethics.