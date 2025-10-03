Taylor Swift releases new song mentioning Real Madrid
Every player dreams of wearing the Real Madrid jersey.
Details: The renowned American singer Taylor Swift has released a new song titled ‘Wi$h Li$t’, in which Real Madrid gets a mention. The track is part of Taylor’s 12th studio album, which is set to be called “The Life Of A Showgirl.”
In one of the verses, Swift sings: “They want a contract with Real Madrid,” essentially acknowledging that signing with the Madrid giants is one of the ultimate achievements for any footballer.
However, critics weren't too impressed with the album itself. The Guardian rated Swift’s new release 4 out of 10, calling it “dull razzle-dazzle from a star who seems frazzled.”
