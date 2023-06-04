Tammy Abraham could make a return to the Premier League

Liverpool's Everton is reportedly interested in signing AS Roma and England national team striker Tammy Abraham, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the English club intends to acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window and is prepared to pay €27 million for his services. However, the Italian side is seeking a higher fee for the forward.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Abraham has appeared in 53 matches across all competitions for Everton, scoring nine goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.