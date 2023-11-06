Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket

Polish tennis sensation Iga Swiatek (WTA 2) clinched the title at the 2023 WTA Finals held in Cancun, Mexico.

In the final showdown of the WTA Finals, Swiatek made quick work of Jessica Pegula (USA, WTA 5) in straight sets.

WTA Finals 2023. Hardcourt. Final

Jessica Pegula (USA) [5] – Iga Swiatek (Poland) [2] – 1:6, 0:6

This marked the 9th encounter between these two tennis stars, with Swiatek securing her 6th head-to-head victory.

Swiatek wrapped up the 2023 WTA Finals without a single loss. Apart from her victories in the semifinals and finals, the Polish player also secured 3 wins in the group stage, not dropping a set throughout the tournament.

Swiatek's winning streak now stands at 11 matches. Prior to the WTA Finals, she claimed the title at the Beijing Open.

This victory marks Swiatek's 1st WTA Finals title in her career. In the previous year, she reached the semifinals.

In 2023, Swiatek added 6 titles to her name, and she now boasts a total of 17 career trophies.

Thanks to this triumph, Iga Swiatek displaced Arina Sabalenka from the top spot in the WTA rankings, concluding the season as the world's number one for the second consecutive year.

Video highlights of the Jessica Pegula vs. Iga Swiatek match - 1:6, 0:6