Supporters of Guinea have been exhorted to celebrate victories with greater restraint: known reasons

Football news Today, 09:47
Supporters of the Guinean national team have been implored to observe victories with more temperance in their celebrations.

On Friday, January 19, Guinea secured a narrow triumph in the match against Gambia. In the 70th minute, Kamara propelled his team into the lead. The opponents failed to muster a response, resulting in a minimal 1-0 defeat. Guinea clinched victory, accruing four points and ascending to the second position in Group C.

Guinean enthusiasts took to the streets in their country as their team neared qualification for the playoffs. Unfortunately, six individuals lost their lives during these festivities. Consequently, the football federation released a video statement from the team and coaches, urging supporters to responsibly revel in their team's triumphs.

"They must exercise great caution to avoid endangering themselves, as the purpose of football is to bring joy, not leave families with profound loss.

We do not want death to cast a pall, so we implore everyone to celebrate, but concurrently take care to ensure nothing untoward happens to them," remarked Amadou Makadji, the media manager of the federation.

In the final round of the African Cup of Nations, Guinea will face Senegal. In the event of a draw or victory, the team will secure a berth in the playoffs. Additionally, even if they suffer defeat, chances of advancing from the group will still remain.

Guinea Africa Cup of Nations
