Super Falcons Forward Esther Okoronkwo Confident Nigeria Can Win 11th WAFCON Title

Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo has expressed strong confidence that Nigeria can clinch a record-extending 11th title at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Super Falcons will travel to Morocco as defending champions after sealing qualification with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Benin Republic. The team, led by Randy Waldrum, will be aiming to maintain Nigeria’s dominance in African women’s football.

In an interview with Channels Television’s Sports Tonight on Thursday, Okoronkwo stated that the team’s ambition is clear — to win the title again.

“Yes. With Nigeria, everything is possible for sure,” said the AFC Toronto forward, who has become known for her creativity and key assists in the national team.

She emphasized that the Super Falcons are not going to Morocco just to participate but to compete for glory.

“We’re not going there to not want to win or just go there for vibes. We want to win the 11th [WAFCON title] for sure,” she added confidently.

Okoronkwo’s statement reflects the winning mindset within the Super Falcons camp. Nigeria remains the most successful team in WAFCON history, with ten titles already to their name.