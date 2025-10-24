Super Falcons’ Chiamaka Nnadozie Confident Ahead of WAFCON 2026 Qualifier Against Benin Republic

Nigeria’s Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has declared that the team is fully prepared both mentally and physically for their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 qualifying clash against the Amazons of Benin Republic.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference at the Togo Football Association Headquarters, Nnadozie assured Nigerian fans that the Super Falcons are “ready for battle” and determined to secure a positive result in Friday’s first leg encounter in Lomé.

“The spirit in camp is very high,” Nnadozie said. “From the moment we learned we’d face Benin Republic, we’ve been strategizing and working together on how to defeat them. We are mentally and physically prepared.”

The confident goalkeeper, who has been instrumental in Nigeria’s recent successes, also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the team’s supporters for their unwavering encouragement and loyalty.

“I want to say a big thank you to all Nigerian fans. They’ve been amazing and supportive from day one,” she said. “They came all the way to Morocco to cheer for us, and the only way we can repay them is by continuing to win. Their positivity and motivation keep pushing us forward.”

Nnadozie emphasized that the Super Falcons are focused on maintaining Nigeria’s long-standing dominance in African women’s football and extending their record as the most successful team in WAFCON history.

“We can’t do this without our fans. Please keep supporting and praying for us — we’ll keep doing what we know best to make you proud,” she added.

The Super Falcons will face the Benin Republic in the first leg of their final WAFCON 2026 qualifier on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Stade Kégué in Lomé, while the return leg will take place on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta.