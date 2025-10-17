Super Eagles Soar: Nigeria Storms Back into Africa's Top 5 in FIFA Ranking

Victor Osimhen's Hat-Trick Propels Super Eagles Up Four Spots Globally After Dominant Victory

The Super Eagles have restored national pride, securing a place back in Africa's top five elite teams after moving four places in the latest FIFA rankings.

The team's surge is viewed as a promise kept: The promise of a giant reawakening, easing the national frustration over the team's steady slide in the global hierarchy. The burden of redemption led the Super Eagles to Uyo, where they delivered ruthless, undeniable dominance against the Benin Republic.

The team "seized it with an aggression and tactical clarity that had been missing for too long," led by Victor Osimhen. He scored the electric spark just three minutes in, "finding the net with the decisiveness of a man determined to write a new chapter." Osimhen, "delivering emotional dividends," doubled the lead in the 37th minute and completed his majestic hat-trick just six minutes after the restart. The performance announced that the “Super Eagles had remembered who they were.”

The glorious 4-0 thrashing in the World Cup qualifiers was quantified in the latest FIFA update: Nigeria officially jumped four places globally, rising from a worrying 45th to a respectable 41st. This climb confirms their definitive return to the continental elite – safely nestled back inside Africa's Top 5.

In the continental rankings, Morocco sits at the top, despite dropping one spot in the World rankings. They are followed by Senegal, Egypt, and Algeria, with the latter having moved three spots respectively in the world.