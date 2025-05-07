Sundowns Break Scoring Record, Edge Closer to 8th Straight League Win

Mamelodi Sundowns moved within touching distance of their eighth straight league title with a dominant 3-0 win over Chippa United on Wednesday night at Loftus Versfeld, restoring their 12-point lead atop the Betway Premiership table.

Rayners, Adams & Maseko on Target

Despite Chippa’s early resilience and some threatening counter-attacks from Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Bienvenu Eva Nga, the breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Iqraam Rayners opened the scoring—taking his tally to 12, just one behind Lucas Ribeiro Costa in the Golden Boot race.

Five minutes before halftime, Jayden Adams doubled the lead with tap in after sustained pressure. The final blow came in the second half as Thapelo Maseko made it 3 - 0, sealing another clinical win.

PSL Goal Record Shattered

Now needing just four points from their last three matches, the Brazilians are firmly on course for another piece of South African football history.

Coach Miguel Cardoso: “We Build a Strong Family”

Head coach Miguel Cardoso praised his squad’s balance and mentality:

“If we attack well, we defend well… That’s how we’ve grown as a team.”

He also highlighted the unity and values driving the club’s success:

“Today, we spoke about brotherhood. What’s written on our shirts is Ubuntu. We’ve built a strong family, even those not playing feel the spirit.”

Cardoso gave credit to sporting director Flemming Berg, the club president, and board members, emphasizing collective effort behind the team's dominant season.

"We have wonderful group of players that was built by our sports director, Mr. Flemming [Berg], with the support of the club and the President and the chairman, of course."



Sundowns is setting the bar not only for results but also for culture, unity, and constant excellence as the race for the crown draws near.