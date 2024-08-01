RU RU
Summer transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal

The French Ligue 1 has been considered the #5 tournament in European soccer at country level for two decades now. Nevertheless, the interest in the league is stable and there are fans of French soccer in every country. This summer, the championship lost its main asset - Kylian Mbappe left PSG. However, this factor is unlikely to affect the desire of the owners of Paris Saint-Germain to finally win the UEFA Champions League. And for the sake of this, interesting transfers will be carried out again. It will also be interesting to follow the rivals of the club from Paris and in general to see: whether someone can put together such an interesting lineup to fight for first place in the table.

We can't answer these questions until the start of the season. However, we can follow all the transfers in Ligue 1. This opportunity is offered to you by the Dailysports team in the special table below.

Let us remind you that the summer transfer window in Ligue 1 opens on July 1 and closes on August 30.

Angers transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Jean-Eudes AholouStrasbourgfree
Carlens ArcusVitessefree
Jim AllevinahClermontfree
Emmanuel BiumlaBordeauxfree
Jacques EkomiéBordeauxfree

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Marin JakolisMacArthurfree
Yan ValerySheffield Wednesday?

Auxerre transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Lasso CoulibalyNordsjælland€2m
Gabriel OshoLutonfree
Tom NegrelLille Bfree
Theo BairMotherwell€1.9m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Brayann PereiraNEK Nijmegen?
Sonny Laiton--
Issa SoumaréLe Havreend of loan
Colin DagbaPSGend of loan
Nathan Buayi-KialaParmaend of loan

Brest transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Julien Le CardinalLens€1.7m
Ludovic AjorqueMainzloan
Abdoulaye NdiayeTroyesloan
Jordan AmaviMarseillefree

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Adrien LebeauHansafree
Lilian BrassierMarseilleloan
Steve Mounié--
Taïryk ArcontePo€0.6m
Billal BrahimiNiceend of loan
Kamory DoumbiaReimsend of loan
Martín SatrianoInterend of loan

Le Havre transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Ismaïl BounebValenciennes FC U19free
Ruben LondjaLausanne IIfree
Yanis ZouaouiFC Martiguesfree

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Djamal MoussadekVersalle?
Mohamed KonéCharleroi?
André Ayew--
Mohamed BayoLilleend of loan

Lens transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Jhoanner ChávezBaia€4.5m
Malang SarrChelseafree
Hervé KoffiCharleroi€2.5m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Julien Le CardinalBrest€1.7m
Lukasz PorebaHamburg€0.3m
Ibrahima BaldéRodesfree
Jean-Louis Lecaretired
Adam BuksaMidtjylland€4m
Morgan GuilavoguiSt. Pauliloan

Lille transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Ngal'ayel MukauMechelen€5m
Ethan MbappéPSGfree
Thomas MeunierTrabzonsporfree

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Leny YoroMan United€62m
Tiago MoraisRio Aveloan
Adam Ounas--
Yusuf Yazıcı--
Ivan Cavaleiro--
Adam Jakubech--

Lyon transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Georges MikautadzeMetz€18.5m
Orel MangalaNottingham€23.4m
Saïd BenrahmaWest Ham€14.4m
Mama BaldéTroyes€6m
Moussa NiakhatéNottingham€31.9m
AbnerBetis€8m
Ernest NuamahRVDM€28.5m
Duje Caleta-CarSouthampton€3.59m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Skelly AlveroWerder€4.75m
Tino KadewereNantesfree
Henrique Silva--
Jake O'BrienEverton€19.5m

Marseille transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Ismaël KonéWatford€12m
Bamo MeïtéLorient€10.5m
Lilian BrassierBrestloan
Mason GreenwoodMan United€26m
Pierre-Emile HøjbjergTottenhamloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Pierre-Emerick AubameyangAl-Kadisia€9m
Iliman NdiayeEverton€18m
VitinhaGenoa€16m
Mattéo GuendouziLazio€13m
Pape Gueye--
Joaquín CorreaInterend of loan
Jean OnanaBesiktasend of loan
Salim Ben Seghir--
Jonathan ClaussNicce€5m

Monaco transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Thilo KehrerWest Ham€11m
George IlenikhenaAntwerp€17m
Lamine CamaraMetz€15m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Wissam Ben Yedder--
Mohamed CamaraAl Sadd€16.5m

Montpellier transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Maxime EstèveBurnleu€12m
Léo LeroyBasel?
Yann KaramohTorinoend of loan
Silvan HeftiGenoaend of loan

Nantes transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Matthis AblineRennes€10m
Tino KadewereLyonfree
Sorba ThomasHuddersfieldloan

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Lohann DoucetParis€0.3m
Samuel Moutoussamy--
Abdoul Kader Bamba--
Moussa SissokoWatfordfree
Denis Petric--
Rémy Descamps--
Nicolas CozzaWolfsburgend of loan
Bénie TraoréSheffield Unitedend of loan
Eray CömertValenciaend of loan

Nice transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Morgan SansonAston Villa€4m
Tanguy NdombéléTottenhamfree
Jonathan ClaussMarseille€5m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Robson BambuBraga€1.2m
Alexis Claude-Maurice--
Valentin RosierBesiktasend of loan
Romain PerraudSouthamptonend of loan
Khéphren ThuramJuventus€20.6m
Mattia VitiEmpoliloan

Paris Saint-Germain transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Matvey SafonovKrasnodar€20m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Hugo EkitikéEintracht F€16.5m
Kylian MbappéReal Madridfree
Edouard MichutAdana Demirsporfree
Sergio Rico--
Layvin Kurzawa--
Keylor Navas--
Alexandre Letellier--

Reims transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Cédric KipréWest Bromfree

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Ibrahim DiakitéCercle Brugge€0.7m
Check KeitaCharleroi?
Ewen JaouenDunkirkloan
Yunis Abdelhamid--
Benjamin Stambouli--

Rennais transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Albert GrønbaekBode Glimt€15m
Glen KamaraLeeds€10m
Mohamed JaouabAmiens€1m
Leo ØstigårdNapoli€7m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Martin TerrierBayer€20m
Enzo Le FéeRoma€23m
Jeanuël BelocianBayer€15m
Matthis AblineNantes€10m
Fabian RiederStuttgartloan
Alfred GomisPalermofree
Guéla DouéStrasbourg€6m

Saint-Étienne transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Zuriko DavitashviliBordeaux€6m
Yunis AbdelhamidReimsfree
Ben OldWellinghton?
Augustine BoakyeWolfsberg€3m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Maxence RiveraDunkerkfree
Dylan ChambostColambus?
Mickaël Nade--
Stéphane DiarraLorientend of loan
Nathanaël MbukuAugsburgend of loan
Irvin CardonaAugsburgend of loan

Strasbourg transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Óscar PereaAthletico Nacional€5.2m
Pape DiongAF Darou Salam€1.2m
Guéla DouéRennais€6m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Jean-Eudes AholouAngersfree
Alexandre PierreSochauxfree
Ibrahima SissokoBochumfree
Jordan Robinand--
Kévin Gameiro--
Lebo Mothiba--
Andrey SantosChelseaend of loan
ÂngeloChelseaend of loan
Jessy DeminguetMetzloan

Toulouse transfers

In

PlayerPrev. clubFee
Charlie CresswellLeeds€4.5m

Out

PlayerNew clubFee
Anthony RouaultStuttgart€3m
Veljko BirmancevicSparta Prague€2.3m
Mikkel DeslerOstin?
Yanis BegraouiEstorilfree
Thomas Himeur--
Moussa Diarra--
Stijn SpieringsLensend of loan
Ibrahim CissokoPlymouthloan
Thijs DallingaBologna€15m
