Summer transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal
The French Ligue 1 has been considered the #5 tournament in European soccer at country level for two decades now. Nevertheless, the interest in the league is stable and there are fans of French soccer in every country. This summer, the championship lost its main asset - Kylian Mbappe left PSG. However, this factor is unlikely to affect the desire of the owners of Paris Saint-Germain to finally win the UEFA Champions League. And for the sake of this, interesting transfers will be carried out again. It will also be interesting to follow the rivals of the club from Paris and in general to see: whether someone can put together such an interesting lineup to fight for first place in the table.
We can't answer these questions until the start of the season. However, we can follow all the transfers in Ligue 1. This opportunity is offered to you by the Dailysports team in the special table below.
Let us remind you that the summer transfer window in Ligue 1 opens on July 1 and closes on August 30.
Angers transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Jean-Eudes Aholou
|Strasbourg
|free
|Carlens Arcus
|Vitesse
|free
|Jim Allevinah
|Clermont
|free
|Emmanuel Biumla
|Bordeaux
|free
|Jacques Ekomié
|Bordeaux
|free
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Marin Jakolis
|MacArthur
|free
|Yan Valery
|Sheffield Wednesday
|?
Auxerre transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Lasso Coulibaly
|Nordsjælland
|€2m
|Gabriel Osho
|Luton
|free
|Tom Negrel
|Lille B
|free
|Theo Bair
|Motherwell
|€1.9m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Brayann Pereira
|NEK Nijmegen
|?
|Sonny Laiton
|-
|-
|Issa Soumaré
|Le Havre
|end of loan
|Colin Dagba
|PSG
|end of loan
|Nathan Buayi-Kiala
|Parma
|end of loan
Brest transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Julien Le Cardinal
|Lens
|€1.7m
|Ludovic Ajorque
|Mainz
|loan
|Abdoulaye Ndiaye
|Troyes
|loan
|Jordan Amavi
|Marseille
|free
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Adrien Lebeau
|Hansa
|free
|Lilian Brassier
|Marseille
|loan
|Steve Mounié
|-
|-
|Taïryk Arconte
|Po
|€0.6m
|Billal Brahimi
|Nice
|end of loan
|Kamory Doumbia
|Reims
|end of loan
|Martín Satriano
|Inter
|end of loan
Le Havre transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Ismaïl Bouneb
|Valenciennes FC U19
|free
|Ruben Londja
|Lausanne II
|free
|Yanis Zouaoui
|FC Martigues
|free
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Djamal Moussadek
|Versalle
|?
|Mohamed Koné
|Charleroi
|?
|André Ayew
|-
|-
|Mohamed Bayo
|Lille
|end of loan
Lens transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Jhoanner Chávez
|Baia
|€4.5m
|Malang Sarr
|Chelsea
|free
|Hervé Koffi
|Charleroi
|€2.5m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Julien Le Cardinal
|Brest
|€1.7m
|Lukasz Poreba
|Hamburg
|€0.3m
|Ibrahima Baldé
|Rodes
|free
|Jean-Louis Leca
|retired
|Adam Buksa
|Midtjylland
|€4m
|Morgan Guilavogui
|St. Pauli
|loan
Lille transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Ngal'ayel Mukau
|Mechelen
|€5m
|Ethan Mbappé
|PSG
|free
|Thomas Meunier
|Trabzonspor
|free
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Leny Yoro
|Man United
|€62m
|Tiago Morais
|Rio Ave
|loan
|Adam Ounas
|-
|-
|Yusuf Yazıcı
|-
|-
|Ivan Cavaleiro
|-
|-
|Adam Jakubech
|-
|-
Lyon transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Georges Mikautadze
|Metz
|€18.5m
|Orel Mangala
|Nottingham
|€23.4m
|Saïd Benrahma
|West Ham
|€14.4m
|Mama Baldé
|Troyes
|€6m
|Moussa Niakhaté
|Nottingham
|€31.9m
|Abner
|Betis
|€8m
|Ernest Nuamah
|RVDM
|€28.5m
|Duje Caleta-Car
|Southampton
|€3.59m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Skelly Alvero
|Werder
|€4.75m
|Tino Kadewere
|Nantes
|free
|Henrique Silva
|-
|-
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|€19.5m
Marseille transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Ismaël Koné
|Watford
|€12m
|Bamo Meïté
|Lorient
|€10.5m
|Lilian Brassier
|Brest
|loan
|Mason Greenwood
|Man United
|€26m
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
|Tottenham
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Al-Kadisia
|€9m
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|€18m
|Vitinha
|Genoa
|€16m
|Mattéo Guendouzi
|Lazio
|€13m
|Pape Gueye
|-
|-
|Joaquín Correa
|Inter
|end of loan
|Jean Onana
|Besiktas
|end of loan
|Salim Ben Seghir
|-
|-
|Jonathan Clauss
|Nicce
|€5m
Monaco transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Thilo Kehrer
|West Ham
|€11m
|George Ilenikhena
|Antwerp
|€17m
|Lamine Camara
|Metz
|€15m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Wissam Ben Yedder
|-
|-
|Mohamed Camara
|Al Sadd
|€16.5m
Montpellier transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Maxime Estève
|Burnleu
|€12m
|Léo Leroy
|Basel
|?
|Yann Karamoh
|Torino
|end of loan
|Silvan Hefti
|Genoa
|end of loan
Nantes transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Matthis Abline
|Rennes
|€10m
|Tino Kadewere
|Lyon
|free
|Sorba Thomas
|Huddersfield
|loan
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Lohann Doucet
|Paris
|€0.3m
|Samuel Moutoussamy
|-
|-
|Abdoul Kader Bamba
|-
|-
|Moussa Sissoko
|Watford
|free
|Denis Petric
|-
|-
|Rémy Descamps
|-
|-
|Nicolas Cozza
|Wolfsburg
|end of loan
|Bénie Traoré
|Sheffield United
|end of loan
|Eray Cömert
|Valencia
|end of loan
Nice transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Morgan Sanson
|Aston Villa
|€4m
|Tanguy Ndombélé
|Tottenham
|free
|Jonathan Clauss
|Marseille
|€5m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Robson Bambu
|Braga
|€1.2m
|Alexis Claude-Maurice
|-
|-
|Valentin Rosier
|Besiktas
|end of loan
|Romain Perraud
|Southampton
|end of loan
|Khéphren Thuram
|Juventus
|€20.6m
|Mattia Viti
|Empoli
|loan
Paris Saint-Germain transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Matvey Safonov
|Krasnodar
|€20m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Hugo Ekitiké
|Eintracht F
|€16.5m
|Kylian Mbappé
|Real Madrid
|free
|Edouard Michut
|Adana Demirspor
|free
|Sergio Rico
|-
|-
|Layvin Kurzawa
|-
|-
|Keylor Navas
|-
|-
|Alexandre Letellier
|-
|-
Reims transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Cédric Kipré
|West Brom
|free
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Ibrahim Diakité
|Cercle Brugge
|€0.7m
|Check Keita
|Charleroi
|?
|Ewen Jaouen
|Dunkirk
|loan
|Yunis Abdelhamid
|-
|-
|Benjamin Stambouli
|-
|-
Rennais transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Albert Grønbaek
|Bode Glimt
|€15m
|Glen Kamara
|Leeds
|€10m
|Mohamed Jaouab
|Amiens
|€1m
|Leo Østigård
|Napoli
|€7m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Martin Terrier
|Bayer
|€20m
|Enzo Le Fée
|Roma
|€23m
|Jeanuël Belocian
|Bayer
|€15m
|Matthis Abline
|Nantes
|€10m
|Fabian Rieder
|Stuttgart
|loan
|Alfred Gomis
|Palermo
|free
|Guéla Doué
|Strasbourg
|€6m
Saint-Étienne transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Zuriko Davitashvili
|Bordeaux
|€6m
|Yunis Abdelhamid
|Reims
|free
|Ben Old
|Wellinghton
|?
|Augustine Boakye
|Wolfsberg
|€3m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Maxence Rivera
|Dunkerk
|free
|Dylan Chambost
|Colambus
|?
|Mickaël Nade
|-
|-
|Stéphane Diarra
|Lorient
|end of loan
|Nathanaël Mbuku
|Augsburg
|end of loan
|Irvin Cardona
|Augsburg
|end of loan
Strasbourg transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Óscar Perea
|Athletico Nacional
|€5.2m
|Pape Diong
|AF Darou Salam
|€1.2m
|Guéla Doué
|Rennais
|€6m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Jean-Eudes Aholou
|Angers
|free
|Alexandre Pierre
|Sochaux
|free
|Ibrahima Sissoko
|Bochum
|free
|Jordan Robinand
|-
|-
|Kévin Gameiro
|-
|-
|Lebo Mothiba
|-
|-
|Andrey Santos
|Chelsea
|end of loan
|Ângelo
|Chelsea
|end of loan
|Jessy Deminguet
|Metz
|loan
Toulouse transfers
In
|Player
|Prev. club
|Fee
|Charlie Cresswell
|Leeds
|€4.5m
Out
|Player
|New club
|Fee
|Anthony Rouault
|Stuttgart
|€3m
|Veljko Birmancevic
|Sparta Prague
|€2.3m
|Mikkel Desler
|Ostin
|?
|Yanis Begraoui
|Estoril
|free
|Thomas Himeur
|-
|-
|Moussa Diarra
|-
|-
|Stijn Spierings
|Lens
|end of loan
|Ibrahim Cissoko
|Plymouth
|loan
|Thijs Dallinga
|Bologna
|€15m