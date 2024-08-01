Summer transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal

The French Ligue 1 has been considered the #5 tournament in European soccer at country level for two decades now. Nevertheless, the interest in the league is stable and there are fans of French soccer in every country. This summer, the championship lost its main asset - Kylian Mbappe left PSG. However, this factor is unlikely to affect the desire of the owners of Paris Saint-Germain to finally win the UEFA Champions League. And for the sake of this, interesting transfers will be carried out again. It will also be interesting to follow the rivals of the club from Paris and in general to see: whether someone can put together such an interesting lineup to fight for first place in the table.

We can't answer these questions until the start of the season. However, we can follow all the transfers in Ligue 1. This opportunity is offered to you by the Dailysports team in the special table below.

Let us remind you that the summer transfer window in Ligue 1 opens on July 1 and closes on August 30.

Angers transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Jean-Eudes Aholou Strasbourg free Carlens Arcus Vitesse free Jim Allevinah Clermont free Emmanuel Biumla Bordeaux free Jacques Ekomié Bordeaux free

Out

Player New club Fee Marin Jakolis MacArthur free Yan Valery Sheffield Wednesday ?

Auxerre transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Lasso Coulibaly Nordsjælland €2m Gabriel Osho Luton free Tom Negrel Lille B free Theo Bair Motherwell €1.9m

Out

Player New club Fee Brayann Pereira NEK Nijmegen ? Sonny Laiton - - Issa Soumaré Le Havre end of loan Colin Dagba PSG end of loan Nathan Buayi-Kiala Parma end of loan

Brest transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Julien Le Cardinal Lens €1.7m Ludovic Ajorque Mainz loan Abdoulaye Ndiaye Troyes loan Jordan Amavi Marseille free

Out

Player New club Fee Adrien Lebeau Hansa free Lilian Brassier Marseille loan Steve Mounié - - Taïryk Arconte Po €0.6m Billal Brahimi Nice end of loan Kamory Doumbia Reims end of loan Martín Satriano Inter end of loan

Le Havre transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Ismaïl Bouneb Valenciennes FC U19 free Ruben Londja Lausanne II free Yanis Zouaoui FC Martigues free

Out

Player New club Fee Djamal Moussadek Versalle ? Mohamed Koné Charleroi ? André Ayew - - Mohamed Bayo Lille end of loan

Lens transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Jhoanner Chávez Baia €4.5m Malang Sarr Chelsea free Hervé Koffi Charleroi €2.5m

Out

Player New club Fee Julien Le Cardinal Brest €1.7m Lukasz Poreba Hamburg €0.3m Ibrahima Baldé Rodes free Jean-Louis Leca retired Adam Buksa Midtjylland €4m Morgan Guilavogui St. Pauli loan

Lille transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Ngal'ayel Mukau Mechelen €5m Ethan Mbappé PSG free Thomas Meunier Trabzonspor free

Out

Player New club Fee Leny Yoro Man United €62m Tiago Morais Rio Ave loan Adam Ounas - - Yusuf Yazıcı - - Ivan Cavaleiro - - Adam Jakubech - -

Lyon transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Georges Mikautadze Metz €18.5m Orel Mangala Nottingham €23.4m Saïd Benrahma West Ham €14.4m Mama Baldé Troyes €6m Moussa Niakhaté Nottingham €31.9m Abner Betis €8m Ernest Nuamah RVDM €28.5m Duje Caleta-Car Southampton €3.59m

Out

Player New club Fee Skelly Alvero Werder €4.75m Tino Kadewere Nantes free Henrique Silva - - Jake O'Brien Everton €19.5m

Marseille transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Ismaël Koné Watford €12m Bamo Meïté Lorient €10.5m Lilian Brassier Brest loan Mason Greenwood Man United €26m Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Tottenham loan

Out

Player New club Fee Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Al-Kadisia €9m Iliman Ndiaye Everton €18m Vitinha Genoa €16m Mattéo Guendouzi Lazio €13m Pape Gueye - - Joaquín Correa Inter end of loan Jean Onana Besiktas end of loan Salim Ben Seghir - - Jonathan Clauss Nicce €5m

Monaco transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Thilo Kehrer West Ham €11m George Ilenikhena Antwerp €17m Lamine Camara Metz €15m

Out

Player New club Fee Wissam Ben Yedder - - Mohamed Camara Al Sadd €16.5m

Montpellier transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee

Out

Player New club Fee Maxime Estève Burnleu €12m Léo Leroy Basel ? Yann Karamoh Torino end of loan Silvan Hefti Genoa end of loan

Nantes transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Matthis Abline Rennes €10m Tino Kadewere Lyon free Sorba Thomas Huddersfield loan

Out

Player New club Fee Lohann Doucet Paris €0.3m Samuel Moutoussamy - - Abdoul Kader Bamba - - Moussa Sissoko Watford free Denis Petric - - Rémy Descamps - - Nicolas Cozza Wolfsburg end of loan Bénie Traoré Sheffield United end of loan Eray Cömert Valencia end of loan

Nice transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Morgan Sanson Aston Villa €4m Tanguy Ndombélé Tottenham free Jonathan Clauss Marseille €5m

Out

Player New club Fee Robson Bambu Braga €1.2m Alexis Claude-Maurice - - Valentin Rosier Besiktas end of loan Romain Perraud Southampton end of loan Khéphren Thuram Juventus €20.6m Mattia Viti Empoli loan

Paris Saint-Germain transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Matvey Safonov Krasnodar €20m

Out

Player New club Fee Hugo Ekitiké Eintracht F €16.5m Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid free Edouard Michut Adana Demirspor free Sergio Rico - - Layvin Kurzawa - - Keylor Navas - - Alexandre Letellier - -

Reims transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Cédric Kipré West Brom free

Out

Player New club Fee Ibrahim Diakité Cercle Brugge €0.7m Check Keita Charleroi ? Ewen Jaouen Dunkirk loan Yunis Abdelhamid - - Benjamin Stambouli - -

Rennais transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Albert Grønbaek Bode Glimt €15m Glen Kamara Leeds €10m Mohamed Jaouab Amiens €1m Leo Østigård Napoli €7m

Out

Player New club Fee Martin Terrier Bayer €20m Enzo Le Fée Roma €23m Jeanuël Belocian Bayer €15m Matthis Abline Nantes €10m Fabian Rieder Stuttgart loan Alfred Gomis Palermo free Guéla Doué Strasbourg €6m

Saint-Étienne transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Zuriko Davitashvili Bordeaux €6m Yunis Abdelhamid Reims free Ben Old Wellinghton ? Augustine Boakye Wolfsberg €3m

Out

Player New club Fee Maxence Rivera Dunkerk free Dylan Chambost Colambus ? Mickaël Nade - - Stéphane Diarra Lorient end of loan Nathanaël Mbuku Augsburg end of loan Irvin Cardona Augsburg end of loan

Strasbourg transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Óscar Perea Athletico Nacional €5.2m Pape Diong AF Darou Salam €1.2m Guéla Doué Rennais €6m

Out

Player New club Fee Jean-Eudes Aholou Angers free Alexandre Pierre Sochaux free Ibrahima Sissoko Bochum free Jordan Robinand - - Kévin Gameiro - - Lebo Mothiba - - Andrey Santos Chelsea end of loan Ângelo Chelsea end of loan Jessy Deminguet Metz loan

Toulouse transfers

In

Player Prev. club Fee Charlie Cresswell Leeds €4.5m

Out