Suarez, Messi and Neymar will end their careers with the same club

Gremio forward Luis Suarez revealed that he has agreed to finish his career at the same club as former Barcelona partners Lionel Messi and Neymar.

"With Messi we will definitely end our careers at the same club.

As for Neymar, I don't know. We had an agreement with him, but he could change his mind," he said.

Recall that rumors have linked the forward to a move to Inter Miami, which recently signed Lionel Messi.

As for Neymar, he remains a PSG player.